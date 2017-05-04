Padres need improvement in situationa...

Padres need improvement in situational hitting

18 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Padres

After 30 games, one of the biggest problems for the Padres in 2017 has been situational hitting -- specifically hitting with runners in scoring position. The Padres had shown some improvement recently, but they were 0-for-11 Thursday afternoon with runners in scoring position in the 3-2, 11-inning loss to Colorado at Petco Park.

