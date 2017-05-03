Padres hold private workout with Luis Robert
As scheduled, the Padres held a private workout with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert at their academy in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. Team officials in attendance included international scouting director Chris Kemp, international scouting supervisors Trevor Schumm and Bill McLaughlin, and David Post, special assistant to the general manager/scouting.
