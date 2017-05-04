Padres game delayed after fan is hit by bat

A female fan who was sitting behind the visiting dugout at Petco Park was struck in the head by a bat on Thursday, but her injuries "do not appear to be serious," according to a statement released by the Padres. Padres catcher Hector Sanchez swung and missed at a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and couldn't hang onto his bat, which went into the seats next to the Rockies' dugout and struck the woman in the head.

