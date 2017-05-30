Padres edge Cubs to finish off sweep

Franchy Cordero hit his first Major League triple and scored on an infield grounder with one out in the eighth inning to lift the Padres to a 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Wednesday at Petco Park, as the defending champs lost their sixth in a row. With the win, San Diego posted its first three-game sweep of the Cubs at home since August 2012.

