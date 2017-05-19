Orioles' Adam Jones on racist slurs a...

Orioles' Adam Jones on racist slurs at Fenway: 'It's point-blank disgusting'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones sends message to those who doubt he was the target of racist slurs at Fenway Park Orioles' Adam Jones on racist slurs at Fenway: 'It's point-blank disgusting' Baltimore Orioles' Adam Jones sends message to those who doubt he was the target of racist slurs at Fenway Park Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qBHbZ3 Adam Jones had a message for those who didn't believe he was the target of racist slurs at Fenway: "It happened." Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones sent a message to those who have doubted that he was the target of racial slurs earlier this month at Fenway Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC