MLB DFS Value Plays: DraftKings and FanDuel May 11th

Apr 25, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks base runner, and MLB DFS top play tonight, A.J. Pollock steals second base ahead of the tag by San Diego Padres second baseman Yangervis Solarte in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports I'll be looking to uncover the most obvious MLB DFS Value Plays on each slate, and each site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.