MLB capsules: Melky Cabrera keys eight-run rally as White Sox top Padres 9-3 - Sun, 14 May 2017 PST
Pinch hitter Melky Cabrera had a key two-run single in Chicago's eight-run eighth inning that lifted the White Sox over the San Diego Padres 9-3. Cabrera, whose hit went through the right side of the infield, was one of 14 batters in the inning against three San Diego relievers.
