Michael Kelly's scoreless inning streak hits 16 at San Antonio
The 24-year-old right-handed extended his scoreless inning streak to 16 with six shutout frames, Ty France hit his first Texas League homer and Jose Rondon drove in three runs in Double-A San Antonio's 6-0 win over host Midland. Kelly struck out three and scattered four hits and three walks in turning in his fourth straight quality start.
