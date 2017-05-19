Menifee teacher throws out first pitch at Padres game
Menifee math teacher Shaun Bunn is no doubt feeling more than just a little appreciated at the San Diego Padres' Annual Teacher Appreciation Night Friday, May 19. The 2016-17 California State Teacher of the Year threw out an honorary first pitch in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Bunn is an alumnus of the private, nonprofit National University, which, along with the team, held the event to honor the region's teachers.
