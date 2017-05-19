Menifee teacher throws out first pitc...

Menifee teacher throws out first pitch at Padres game

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Menifee math teacher Shaun Bunn is no doubt feeling more than just a little appreciated at the San Diego Padres' Annual Teacher Appreciation Night Friday, May 19. The 2016-17 California State Teacher of the Year threw out an honorary first pitch in the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Bunn is an alumnus of the private, nonprofit National University, which, along with the team, held the event to honor the region's teachers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC