Lower Native Szczur Headed to San Diego
Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate and former Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur was traded to the San Diego Padres on May 8 after being designated for assignment two days earlier. Since Szczur is out of Minor League options, talks of the trade came during Spring Training when the Padres became aware of the Cubs' crowded outfield situation.
