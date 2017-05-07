It does rain in Southern California: Los Angeles at San Diego gets rare rainout
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were rained out in San Diego, which had some checking the location and calendar. The game, only the third to be wiped out by rain at Petco Park since it opened in 2004, was rescheduled for Sept.
