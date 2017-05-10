Inbox: Can Schimpf cut down on strikeouts?
The day off affords us some time to reflect on a few of the more pressing questions surrounding the club this month. Namely: What's next for Allen Cordoba ? Does something need to be done about Ryan Schimpf 's strikeouts? Is there concern that Schimpf has become too strikeout prone? Will the Padres stick with him or find other alternatives? -- Lance F., Las Vegas Quick, what's an ideal Schimpf season look like in your eyes? For the Padres, they'd be perfectly content with a .210 average, so long as he's reaching base at around a league-average clip and hitting 25-30 homers.
