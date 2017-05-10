Inbox: Can Schimpf cut down on strike...

Inbox: Can Schimpf cut down on strikeouts?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Diego Padres

The day off affords us some time to reflect on a few of the more pressing questions surrounding the club this month. Namely: What's next for Allen Cordoba ? Does something need to be done about Ryan Schimpf 's strikeouts? Is there concern that Schimpf has become too strikeout prone? Will the Padres stick with him or find other alternatives? -- Lance F., Las Vegas Quick, what's an ideal Schimpf season look like in your eyes? For the Padres, they'd be perfectly content with a .210 average, so long as he's reaching base at around a league-average clip and hitting 25-30 homers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,241,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC