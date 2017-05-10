Hedges powers Padres to 6-3 victory o...

Hedges powers Padres to 6-3 victory over slumping White Sox

San Diego Padres' Austin Hedges right, celebrates with teammate Erick Ayabar left, at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Chicago. - Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

