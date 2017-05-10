Green: Padres too reliant on homers
No manager would complain about his team hitting too many home runs, but for Padres skipper Andy Green, the problem is that his offense is scoring far too many of its runs via the long ball. To Green, the Padres aren't scoring enough runs the old-fashioned way -- manufacturing them station-to-station, getting base hits with runners in scoring position and taking advantage of what pitchers give them instead of swinging for the fences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC