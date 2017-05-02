Former MLB All-Stars Prior, Hoffman coming to Parkview Field

Former Major League Baseball All-Stars Trevor Hoffman and Mark Prior -both of whom now work for the San Diego Padres-soon will be visiting Parkview Field and signing autographs for fans at TinCaps games. Hoffman, who ranks second in saves in MLB history with 601, will be in Fort Wayne when the TinCaps host the Beloit Snappers on Thursday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. Hoffman is currently a Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations with the Padres.

