First pitch: Green's confidence in Padres' bullpen

As concerning as some of the common peripherals are - a 5.32 ERA that is tied for second worst in the game and homers per nine innings and walks per nine that are the sixth-worst - is a 65 percent strand rate that ranks dead last in baseball. "We just haven't found anyone but Brad Hand to come in and say it's over - it's done," Padres manager A ndy Green said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.