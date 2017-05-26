Fantasy waiver wire: Brad Hand gettin...

Fantasy waiver wire: Brad Hand getting save chances in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Fantasy waiver wire: Brad Hand getting save chances in San Diego Not many appetizing leftovers on Memorial Day weekend, but here are a few options if you still have room. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s4JsZY Fortunately, there aren't a whole lot of great options on the waiver wire this week, so you shouldn't have to spend too much time going through the player list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,907 • Total comments across all topics: 281,322,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC