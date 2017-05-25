Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brad Ha...

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brad Hand, Koda Glover become the...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brad Hand, Koda Glover become the latest options for saves, and Aaron Hicks gets his chance Is Brad Hand the new closer in San Diego? What about Koda Glover in Washington? Is Tyson Ross worth a look? Scott White tackles these questions and more. One of the best relievers of the last two years just got his best save of the season Tuesday, and it was entirely intentional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC