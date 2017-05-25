Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brad Hand, Koda Glover become the latest options for saves, and Aaron Hicks gets his chance Is Brad Hand the new closer in San Diego? What about Koda Glover in Washington? Is Tyson Ross worth a look? Scott White tackles these questions and more. One of the best relievers of the last two years just got his best save of the season Tuesday, and it was entirely intentional.

