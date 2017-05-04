Fan struck in head with flying bat at Petco Park
A woman sitting two rows behind Colorado's dugout was struck in the head by a bat that flew out of the hands of Hector Sanchez of the San Diego Padres on Thursday, delaying the game for several minutes. The woman was tended to by medical personnel and was able to walk up the steps to the concourse with an EMT before being taken out in a wheelchair.
