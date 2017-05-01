Facial fractures sidelining Padres prospect Josh Naylor

The Storm's Josh Naylor stands in the dugout during the Storm's game against the 66ers at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. The Storm's Josh Naylor stands in the dugout during the Storm's game against the 66ers at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.