Desmond Leads Rockies To Rout Of Padres

One Person Killed In Shooting In Motel Parking Lot Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting at a motel in Aurora on Colfax Avenue. Grandmother Now In Prison Claims She Didn't Harbor Fugitive A trial is set to begin later this month for a man police say took an innocent woman's life by stealing a truck and causing an accident in Westminster when he was trying to flee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.