Desmond homers twice off Weaver to help Rockies to 11-3 win

Ian Desmond hit two home runs off Jered Weaver and drove in three runs to help rookie right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies beat the sloppy San Diego Padres 11-3 on Wednesday night. They were the first two homers this year for Desmond, who joined the Rockies as a free agent and missed the first 25 games after breaking his left hand when he was hit by a pitch on March 12. Desmond capped Colorado's four-run first with a two-run shot, and went deep again on Weaver's first pitch of the fifth.

