D-backs score 8 in first frame, rout Padres

19 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs did nine innings worth of mashing in the top of the first on Friday night, as they cruised to a 10-1 victory over the Padres at Petco Park. Fourteen Arizona hitters came to the plate in the opening frame, eight of whom scored, in the most prolific road first inning in franchise history.

