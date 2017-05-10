Conforto powers Harvey, Mets to 9-3 r...

Conforto powers Harvey, Mets to 9-3 rout of Padres

15 hrs ago

Michael Conforto homered twice and had a career-high four RBIs, including three on two hits during the Mets' biggest first inning in 13 years, and Matt Harvey won his first home start since getting suspended as New York routed the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Tuesday night. Lucas Duda broke out of a slump with three hits and three RBIs, and manager Terry Collins earned his 500th victory with the Mets.

Chicago, IL

