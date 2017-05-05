Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers finish strong to beat Padres, 8-2

MAY 5: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on May 5, 2017 in San Diego, California. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.