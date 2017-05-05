Cody Bellinger homers twice as Dodgers finish strong to beat Padres, 8-2
MAY 5: Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on May 5, 2017 in San Diego, California. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to the plate against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC