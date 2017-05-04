Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers survive 8th-...

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers survive 8th-inning blip to beat Padres

Clayton Kershaw was literally hopping mad on Saturday night , but for the most part took things out on the Padres in a 10-2 win by the Dodgers on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego. The bulk of Kershaw's ire was reserved for the eighth inning, when the game was seemingly well in hand.

