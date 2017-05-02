Cahill, Padres spoil Bud Black's return

Padres pitcher Trevor Cahill is congratulated in the dugout after he scored on a triple by Manuel Margot in the sixth inning against the Rockies at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Padres pitcher Trevor Cahill is congratulated in the dugout after he scored on a triple by Manuel Margot in the sixth inning against the Rockies at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.