Brad Hand, former waiver claim, now one of baseball's best relievers
When the Padres claimed Brad Hand off waivers on April 8, 2016, he was a former second-round draftee who had yet to find sustained success or a clearly defined role in the majors. Despite his pedigree, his performance at the highest level was such that few had batted an eye when the Miami Marlins designated him for assignment.
