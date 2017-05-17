Bandy lifts Brewers over Padres, to top of NL Central
Jett Bandy singled in the go-ahead run with one out in the ninth inning and the Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night to take the division lead from St. Louis, which lost to Boston in 13 innings. "We're all young guys, we all have stuff to prove and everyone's going out there competing every day," Bandy said.
