Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco, left, and Paul Goldschmidt, right, congratulate Jake Lamb at the plate for Lamb's three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017. Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco, left, and Paul Goldschmidt, right, congratulate Jake Lamb at the plate for Lamb's three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017.

