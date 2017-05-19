Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco, left, and Paul Goldschmidt, right, congratulate Jake Lamb at the plate for Lamb's three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017. Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Arizona Diamondbacks' Gregor Blanco, left, and Paul Goldschmidt, right, congratulate Jake Lamb at the plate for Lamb's three-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC