Are Chicago White Sox close to signing prized prospect?

Photo courtesy of TheCubanHistory.comLuis Robert, a standout 19-year-old Cuban outfielder, is eligible to sign with a major-league team beginning May 20. That's the day 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert is eligible to sign with a major-league team, and the Sox have long been one of the teams favored to land the young sensation. According to Baseball America, White Sox vice president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn were in the Dominican Republic last week for a private workout with Robert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.