Alex Rodriguez joining 'Shark Tank' as guest judge in the fall
Alex Rodriguez joining 'Shark Tank' as guest judge in the fall Alex Rodriguez will share his business knowledge as a judge on 'Shark Tank.' Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2qntoVY Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez will be putting his business acumen to the test this fall when he joins the cast of the hit show "Shark Tank."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC