Wil Myers hits for cycle as Padres beat Rockies 5-3

Andy Green started screaming "three!" the moment Wil Myers ripped a line drive to the left-center gap leading off the eighth inning. Myers stumbled around second base but easily made it to third for a triple that completed the first cycle of his career, and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night.

