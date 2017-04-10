Weaver solid, but Padres fall to Rockies

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado showed Tuesday night that he can push the ball as well as he can pull it. Arenado broke a seventh-inning tie with a rare opposite-field home run to right -- just his third of the Arenado's homer, his third this season, came off Padres reliever Miguel Diaz , a Rule 5 Draft pick who had not yielded a baserunner in his four previous Major League appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.