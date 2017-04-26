Traded for each other in 2014, Trea Turner and Wil Myers have baseball's only cycles this year
The parallels between the two players' Coors cycles don't end there. Both Myers and Turner were part of the massive three-team trade between the Nats, the Rays and the Padres that sent Myers to San Diego and Turner to D.C. .
