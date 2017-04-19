This time, Carter Capps the winner in rehab outing

Two days after allowing four runs while recording two outs, the 26-year-old right-hander struck out one over a scoreless frame in earning the win in a 4-3 victory over Tacoma on Tuesday night in El Paso. Capps didn't yield a base runner this time, throwing five of his 10 pitches for strikes in turning in a scoreless outing for the third time in four rehab appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.