The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres during Military Opening Day at PETCO Park.
Erick Aybar #8 of the San Diego Padres throws to first base after getting the out on Aaron Hill #7 of the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game at PETCO Park on April 9, 2017 in San Diego, California. Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Brandon Belt #9 after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 9, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC