Strickland (paternity leave) to miss SD series
Right-hander Hunter Strickland will miss the Giants' upcoming three-game series against the San Diego Padres due to paternity leave, manager Bruce Bochy said after Thursday night's Left-hander Steven Okert , who began the season with Triple-A Sacramento, is expected to replace Strickland on the active roster. Chris Haft has covered the Giants since 2005, and for MLB.com since 2007.
