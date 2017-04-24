Series Preview # 7: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks
After blowing away the Dodgers in the first two games of their series, the Diamondbacks drop the final game and also saw Shelby Miller depart with an injury. Still taking two out of three from the defending NL West champs isn't bad, and now we host the Padres for a four game series.
