Schimpf powers Padres to 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock celebrates his run scored against the San Diego Padres with Jake Lamb, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Godley throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.