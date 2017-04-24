Schimpf powers Padres to 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks

Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally the San Diego Padres past the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Wednesday night. Schimpf, who entered in a double switch with San Diego down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, began the day batting .102.

