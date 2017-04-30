San Francisco Giants Lose Series and ...

San Francisco Giants Lose Series and Homestand

The San Diego Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 Sunday, winning the series and handing the Giants a losing homestand. Ty Blach pitched seven scoreless innings for the San Francisco Giants, but it wasn't enough as Wil Myers hit a three run home run in the 12th inning.

