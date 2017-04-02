San Diego Padres Include Three Rule 5 Picks on Opening Day Roster

Final roster decisions have been made, and it should come as no surprise that the San Diego Padres have included all three of their Rule 5 draft picks on their Opening Day roster. The way the Rule 5 draft works is that a team sets their 40-man roster up by a specified date in December, and if there are any vacancies, they can fill those spots with Rule 5 picks at the conclusion of the Winter Meetings.

