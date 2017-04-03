San Diego Padres home opener at Petco Park
The San Diego Padres will play their home opener Friday against the San Francisco Giants at a sold-out Petco Park after beginning the season by losing three of four games to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The pregame ceremony will include the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by 275 sailors stationed in San Diego.
