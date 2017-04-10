San Diego adopts drone regulations to boost enforcement, safety
San Diego adopted drone regulations on Monday that officials called the proper balance between boosting safety and respecting the rights of the sharply increasing number of people using the unmanned flying machines. SeaWorld and the San Diego Padres praised the new rules as a key step toward boosting safety in open air venues where large crowds gather.
