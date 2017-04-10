Rule 5 catcher Torrens gets first start

Twenty-year-old rookie Luis Torrens got his first big league start in the series opener in Colorado on Monday. Though the Padres had four catchers on their Opening Day roster, manager Andy Green describes Christian Bethancourt -- a catcher throughout his previous four big league seasons -- as a reliever who can catch, play the outfield, and pinch hit.

Chicago, IL

