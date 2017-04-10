R.A. Dickey shines as Atlanta Braves ...

R.A. Dickey shines as Atlanta Braves defeat San Diego, 4-2

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times

After giving up a home run on his only curveball, R.A. Dickey went back to his knuckleball. He knows that pitch is the reason he's still in the major leagues at age 42. Winless at Turner Field, Dickey got a victory in his first appearance at SunTrust Park as the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 Saturday night behind home runs from Brandon Phillips and Adonis Garcia.

Chicago, IL

