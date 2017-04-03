Pederson, Dodgers hit team-mark 4 HRs in opener, rout Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson reacts after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson reacts after hitting a grand slam home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC