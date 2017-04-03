Pederson, Dodgers hit team-mark 4 HRs in opener, rout Padres
Joc Pederson launched a grand slam and the Dodgers hit a franchise-record four home runs on opening day, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles over the San Diego Padres 14-3 Monday. Kershaw allowed two runs - one earned - and two hits in seven innings, struck out eight and walked none in his seventh consecutive opening day start.
