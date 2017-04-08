Padres to roll out minor league pitching in waves

Storm starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi talks to pitching coach Glendon Rusch as Lucchesi warms up before the Storm plays the Modesto Nuts at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore on Thursday April 6, 2017. Storm starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi talks to pitching coach Glendon Rusch as Lucchesi warms up before the Storm plays the Modesto Nuts at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore on Thursday April 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.